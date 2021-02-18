Atletico slip up again to offer renewed hope to title rivals

related media assets (image or videos) available. Click to see the gallery.

La Liga leaders Atletico Madrid were held to a 1-1 draw at Levante on Wednesday, offering further hope to rivals Real Madrid and Barcelona of getting back into the title race.

Levante went ahead in the 17th minute after their group pressing helped win the ball around the halfway line and Jorge de Frutos accelerated down the pitch before he passed to Enis Bardhi, who pulled off a composed finish.

Atletico levelled shortly before the break with a speculative shot from Marcos Llorente which took a heavy deflection off the head of Levante defender Roger Pier to wrong-foot keeper Aitor Fernandez.

A second draw in three league games took Atletico on to 55 points, six ahead of second-placed Real Madrid, and with a game in hand. Barca are third on 46.

(Reporting by Richard Martin, editing by Pritha Sarkar)