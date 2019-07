Atletico to sign England's Trippier from Tottenham - media

related media assets (image or videos) available. Click to see the gallery.

England defender Kieran Trippier is on the verge of moving from Tottenham Hotspur to Atletico Madrid, reports in the Spanish and British media said on Tuesday.

English newspaper the Daily Telegraph said Trippier, 28, has travelled to the Spanish capital ahead of a move worth 20 million pounds (US$24.83 million).

Spanish daily Marca said Atletico, who finished runners-up in La Liga last season, have turned to Trippier after failing to sign Portugal right back Nelson Semedo from Barcelona.

Atletico did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the reports from Reuters.

Trippier helped Spurs reach the Champions League final for the first time in their history last season, where they were beaten 2-0 by Liverpool in Atletico's Wanda Metropolitano stadium.

Speaking after the final, the right back admitted his future with Tottenham was unclear, saying: "I want to stay in England but what can you do? I'll see what happens and what the club wants, most importantly."

Trippier was part of the England side which reached the semi-finals of the 2018 World Cup, scoring from a free kick in their 2-1 defeat by Croatia in the last four.

Marca also said that Atletico are set to sign Spain defender Mario Hermoso from Espanyol as they look to continue to bolster their back line after a spate of high profile departures.

Atletico bid farewell to former captain Diego Godin and fellow stalwart defenders Filipe Luis and Juanfran after their contracts all expired. In January they agreed to sell France defender Lucas Hernandez to Bayern Munich for 80 million euros (£72.26 million).

Striker Antoine Griezmann, Atletico's top scorer in each of the last five seasons, has left for champions Barcelona for 120 million euros, with holding midfielder Rodri also departed after Manchester City paid his 70-million-euro release clause.

Atletico have already brought in 30-year-old central defender Felipe from Porto and 21-year-old left back Renan Lodi from Athletico Paranaense.

They have also bolstered their attack by landing Portugal forward Joao Felix from Benfica for a club record 126 million euros as well as signing Serbian forward Ivan Saponjic, Mexico midfielder Hector Herrera and Spanish midfielder Marcos Llorente.

(US$1 = 0.8055 pounds)

(US$1 = 0.8917 euros)

(Reporting by Richard Martin; Editing by Christian Radnedge)