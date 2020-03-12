ATP suspends men’s tennis tour for six weeks over coronavirus

ATP suspended its professional men’s tennis tour for six weeks on Thursday, citing concerns over the coronavirus outbreak, which has upended major sporting events across the globe.

FILE PHOTO: Tennis: Western and Southern Open
FILE PHOTO: Aug 14, 2019; Mason, OH, USA; A view of the ATP logo on an official net on the grandstand court during the Western and Southern Open tennis tournament at Lindner Family Tennis Center. PHOTO: Reuters/ Aaron Doster-USA TODAY Sports/File Photo

The announcement came moments after Miami-Dade County said it would suspend the Miami Open and on the heels of Sunday’s last-minute cancellation of the Indian Wells tournament in Southern California due to similar concerns.

(Reporting By Amy Tennery; Editing by Kevin Liffey)

Source: Reuters

