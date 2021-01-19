Aubameyang double gives Arsenal win over Newcastle

related media assets (image or videos) available. Click to see the gallery.

5 related media assets (image or videos) available. Click to see the gallery.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang struck twice as Arsenal defeated Newcastle United 3-0 in the Premier League on Monday, condemning Steve Bruce's side to a ninth game without a win in all competitions.

LONDON: Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang struck twice as Arsenal defeated Newcastle United 3-0 in the Premier League on Monday, condemning Steve Bruce's side to a ninth game without a win in all competitions.

Aubameyang fired the Gunners ahead in the 50th minute, finishing off a counter-attack, running at the Newcastle defence and then blasting home a powerful left-foot drive at the near post.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Ten minutes later Bukayo Saka made it 2-0 with a confident slot home after good work down the left flank from youngster Emile Smith Rowe.

Aubameyang completed the comfortable victory after Cedric Soares got to the byline and pulled the ball back into his path.

(Reporting by Simon Evans, editing by Pritha Sarkar)