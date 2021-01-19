Aubameyang double gives Arsenal win over Newcastle

Sport

Aubameyang double gives Arsenal win over Newcastle

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang struck twice as Arsenal defeated Newcastle United 3-0 in the Premier League on Monday, condemning Steve Bruce's side to a ninth game without a win in all competitions.

Premier League - Arsenal v Newcastle United
Soccer Football - Premier League - Arsenal v Newcastle United - Emirates Stadium, London, Britain - January 18, 2021 Arsenal's Bukayo Saka celebrates scoring their second goal with Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang Pool via REUTERS/Catherine Ivill

Bookmark

LONDON: Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang struck twice as Arsenal defeated Newcastle United 3-0 in the Premier League on Monday, condemning Steve Bruce's side to a ninth game without a win in all competitions.

Aubameyang fired the Gunners ahead in the 50th minute, finishing off a counter-attack, running at the Newcastle defence and then blasting home a powerful left-foot drive at the near post.

Ten minutes later Bukayo Saka made it 2-0 with a confident slot home after good work down the left flank from youngster Emile Smith Rowe.

Aubameyang completed the comfortable victory after Cedric Soares got to the byline and pulled the ball back into his path.

(Reporting by Simon Evans, editing by Pritha Sarkar)

Source: Reuters

Tagged Topics

Bookmark