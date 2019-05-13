Aubameyang fires Arsenal to battling win at Burnley

related media assets (image or videos) available. Click to see the gallery.

REUTERS: BURNLEY 1 ARSENAL 3

Arsenal striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang scored a second-half brace to help the London club finish their Premier League campaign with a 3-1 victory at Burnley on Sunday that left them fifth in the table.

Aubameyang opened the scoring against the run of play in the 52nd minute, latching on to a poor backpass from Burnley's Jack Cork and slotting the ball past goalkeeper Tom Heaton.

The Gabon international, who hit the post and forced a sharp save in the early stages of the feisty clash, doubled his tally 11 minutes later by meeting Alex Iwboi's searching cross with a superb volley at the back post.

Burnley were not ready to give up without a fight, however, and pulled a goal back two minutes later when Ashley Barnes nodded in Johan Gudmundsson's cross from the left.

They pushed for an equalising goal and went close through substitute Peter Crouch, but it was Arsenal who scored again through teenager Eddie Nketiah in added time to secure the win and finish the season with 70 points.

Aubameyang, who wasted another clear opportunity to add to his impressive league tally, finished with 22 goals alongside Liverpool forwards Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane at the top of the scoring charts.

(Reporting by Shrivathsa Sridhar in Bengaluru; Editing by Toby Davis)