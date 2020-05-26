Audi suspends Abt for esports deception

LONDON: Audi suspended German driver Daniel Abt with immediate effect on Tuesday (May 26) after he got a professional gamer to race under his name in a Formula E esports race at the weekend.

Abt apologised on Sunday for the deception in the series' 'Race at Home Challenge' and was fined 10,000 euros (US$10,956).

"Integrity, transparency and consistent compliance with applicable rules are top priorities for Audi - this applies to all activities the brand is involved in without exception," said Audi in a statement.

"For this reason, Audi Sport has decided to suspend Daniel Abt with immediate effect."

The real-life Formula E season is currently suspended due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

