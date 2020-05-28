Auger-Aliassime signs up for new UTS league

Canadian teenager Felix Auger-Aliassime is the latest player to sign up for the Ultimate Tennis Showdown taking place in Nice next month, joining the likes of David Goffin and Fabio Fognini.

REUTERS: Canadian teenager Felix Auger-Aliassime is the latest player to sign up for the Ultimate Tennis Showdown taking place in Nice next month, joining the likes of David Goffin and Fabio Fognini.

The event, thought up by Patrick Mouratoglou, coach of Serena Williams, offers a chance for professionals to compete while the ATP Tour remains shut down by the coronavirus pandemic.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"In these trying times, I believe that the Ultimate Tennis Showdown will offer players and fans an exciting environment for our sport to thrive in these ongoing circumstances," the 19-year-old Auger-Aliassime said.

"I'm always up for a challenge and I am really counting down the days until I can share the court again with some of the best guys in the world."

The UTS league, which will have no fans on site and adhere to strict health protocols, will start on June 13-14 at the Mouratoglou Academy and be held over five consecutive weekends with a total of 50 matches broadcast live.

(Reporting by Martyn Herman; Editing by Toby Davis)

Advertisement