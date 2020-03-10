Augsburg appoint Herrlich as coach

Augsburg on Tuesday appointed Heiko Herrlich as their head coach until 2022, a day after parting ways with Martin Schmidt following a poor run in the Bundesliga.

Schmidt was sacked on Monday, the day after a 2-0 loss to Bayern Munich, Augsburg's third league defeat in a row.

Augsburg are 14th in the standings after winning only one of their last nine games.

"We are convinced we found the right coach for Augsburg with Heiko Herrlich," sports director Stefan Reuter said in a statement.

"He is a true expert who knows the league both as player and coach. That is why we think we will succeed with Heiko Herrlich."

Former Germany international Herrlich, 48, coached Bayer Leverkusen until December, 2018.

(Reporting by Karolos Grohmann, editing by Ed Osmond)