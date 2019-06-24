Aussie Green makes first LPGA win a major at Women's PGA

Sport

Aussie Green makes first LPGA win a major at Women's PGA

Australian Hannah Green made her first LPGA Tour victory a major when she won the Women's PGA Championship by one stroke from Park Sung-hyun in Chaska, Minnesota on Sunday.

LPGA: KPMG Womens PGA Championship - Final Round
Jun 23, 2019; Chaska, MN, USA; Hannah Green plays her shot from the third tee during the final round of the KPMG Women's PGA Championship at Hazeltine National Golf Club. PHOTO: Reuters/ Brian Spurlock-USA TODAY Sports

Bookmark

REUTERS: Australian Hannah Green made her first LPGA Tour victory a major when she won the Women's PGA Championship by one stroke from Park Sung-hyun in Chaska, Minnesota on Sunday.

Green got up-and-down from a greenside bunker at the final hole, sinking a clutch four-foot putt for the victory at Hazeltine National.

She carded an even-par 72 to complete a wire-to-wire triumph.

Green finished at nine-under 279, while last year's champion Park (68) birdied the final hole for second place on 280.

(Reporting by Andrew Both in Cary, North Carolina; Editing by Ken Ferris)

Source: Reuters

Tagged Topics

Bookmark