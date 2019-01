BRISBANE: Australia were bowled out for 323 in their first innings, a lead of 179 runs, on day two of the opening day-night test against Sri Lanka at the Gabba on Friday.

Travis Head (84) scored top-scored for the hosts as part of his 166-run partnership with Marnus Labuschagne (81) , while Suranga Lakmal (5-75) was the pick of the Sri Lankan bowlers.

(Reporting by Kieran Williams, editing by Amlan Chakraborty)