Australia all-rounder Marsh suffers ankle injury in IPL

Australian all-rounder Mitch Marsh was forced from the pitch with a potentially serious ankle injury as Sunrisers Hyderabad lost their Indian Premier League opener to the Royal Challengers Bangalore in Dubai on Monday.

Marsh, who helped Australia to a one-day international series win over world champions England earlier this month, turned his right ankle while trying to stop a drive from compatriot Aaron Finch after bowling his second delivery.

The 28-year-old managed two more balls before limping from the field, although he did manage to get out to face one delivery with the bat at number 10 as Hyderabad battled to stave off the 10-run loss to Virat Kohli's side.

"Doesn't look great," his captain and international team mate David Warner said in a TV interview.

"A lot of courage from him to walk out there and try his best, but it was unfortunate tonight.

"He's got to get an X-ray, hopefully it's not too bad. Obviously what you saw out there, it was quite painful, he can't put any weight on it. Fingers crossed."

This year's IPL, which was originally scheduled to begin in March in India, is being held in the United Arab Emirates due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Marsh would have been hoping for a good run of matches in Dubai before he heads back to Australia to try to force his way into contention for the much-anticipated home test series against India.

(Reporting by Nick Mulvenney, editing by Peter Rutherford)