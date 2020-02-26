Australia and Britain see gold hopes dashed in men's team pursuit

BERLIN: Reigning champions and world record holders Australia and Britain were knocked out of gold-medal contention in the men's team pursuit on the opening day of the UCI track world championships on Wednesday.

Australia's quartet, missing injured Kelland O'Brien who was part of their 2019 world record-breaking team, were only fifth fastest in the qualification races. Britain were seventh.

Denmark, New Zealand, France and Italy were the four fastest teams and will contest the gold and silver medals when the first round begins later on Wednesday.

Australia and Britain will be left scrapping for bronze.

Australia's women's team were also fifth-fastest in qualification, meaning they too cannot go for gold.

Britain, missing Laura Kenny, were second-quickest behind the United States whose road time trial world champion Chloe Dygert powered her team around the Berlin velodrome.

The first medal of the championships, a dress rehearsal for the Tokyo Olympics, takes place later with Britain's four-time Olympic champion Kenny taking part in the scratch race.

Her husband Jason will lead Britain in the men's team sprint which will also be decided later.

(Reporting by Martyn Herman; editing by Ken Ferris)