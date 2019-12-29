Australia beat New Zealand in second test, seal series

Australia beat New Zealand by 247 runs on day four of the second test at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on Sunday to take an unassailable 2-0 lead in their three-match series.

MELBOURNE: Australia beat New Zealand by 247 runs on day four of the second test at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on Sunday to take an unassailable 2-0 lead in their three-match series.

Australia won the first match in Perth by 296 runs.

Advertisement

Advertisement

(Reporting by Ian Ransom; Editing by Richard Pullin)