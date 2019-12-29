Australia beat New Zealand in second test, seal series

Sport

Australia beat New Zealand in second test, seal series

Australia beat New Zealand by 247 runs on day four of the second test at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on Sunday to take an unassailable 2-0 lead in their three-match series.

Ashes 2019 - Fifth Test - England v Australia
FILE PHOTO: Cricket - Ashes 2019 - Fifth Test - England v Australia - Kia Oval, London, Britain - September 12, 2019 Australia's Nathan Lyon during the match Action Images via Reuters/Andrew Boyers

Bookmark

MELBOURNE: Australia beat New Zealand by 247 runs on day four of the second test at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on Sunday to take an unassailable 2-0 lead in their three-match series.

Australia won the first match in Perth by 296 runs.

(Reporting by Ian Ransom; Editing by Richard Pullin)

Source: Reuters

Tagged Topics

Bookmark