Australia beat New Zealand in second test, seal series
Australia beat New Zealand by 247 runs on day four of the second test at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on Sunday to take an unassailable 2-0 lead in their three-match series.
Australia won the first match in Perth by 296 runs.
