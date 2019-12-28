Australia bowl New Zealand out for 148

New Zealand were bowled out for 148 in reply to Australia's first innings 467 before tea on day three of the Boxing Day test at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on Saturday.

The tourists were dismissed 120 runs short of avoiding the follow-on but Australia captain Tim Paine sent his team in to bat again.

Paceman Pat Cummins led the Australian bowling with innings figures of 5-28.

Opener Tom Latham top-scored for New Zealand with 50.

