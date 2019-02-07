Australia bowling coach Saker resigns - CA

MELBOURNE: Australia bowling coach David Saker has resigned, governing body Cricket Australia (CA) said on Thursday.

Troy Cooley has replaced Saker for the upcoming one-day international series against India and Pakistan, CA said.

"In discussions with David about the needs of the team, and the unprecedented schedule ahead, it became clear to both of us that this was the right time for David to step away," CA's interim high performance boss Belinda Clark said in a statement.

"We will provide further information on the coaching structure surrounding the World Cup and Ashes in due course."

(Reporting by Ian Ransom; Editing by Toby Davis)