Australia break world record to win men's team pursuit gold

PRUSZKOW, Poland: Australia smashed their own world record to win the men's team pursuit gold at the track cycling world championships ahead of Olympic champions and title holders Britain on Thursday.

The Australians led from the start and their quartet of Leigh Howard, Sam Welsford, Kelland O'Brien and Alex Porter set a time of 3:48.012 to eclipse the country's previous world mark of 3:49.804 achieved at the 2018 Commonwealth Games.

Denmark took the bronze after beating Canada.

Australia's Samuel Welsford won the men's scratch in the day's second final with Roy Eefting of the Netherlands taking silver and New Zealand's Tom Sexton the bronze.

The men's keirin final is scheduled for later on Thursday, while Britain face Australia for gold in the women's team pursuit final with Canada taking on New Zealand for bronze.

