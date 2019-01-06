Australia dismissed for 300, India enforce follow-on

related media assets (image or videos) available. Click to see the gallery.

Australia were dismissed for 300 after lunch on the fourth day of the final test against India on Sunday, trailing the tourists' first innings of 622-7 declared by 322 and forced to follow-on.

India only need a draw to win the four-match series.

Play got underway on Sunday after a rain delay of almost four hours at the Sydney Cricket Ground but India took 80 minutes to take the last four wickets at a cost of 64 runs.

(Reporting by Nick Mulvenney, editing by Peter Rutherford)