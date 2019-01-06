Australia dismissed for 300, India enforce follow-on
Australia were dismissed for 300 after lunch on the fourth day of the final test against India on Sunday, trailing the tourists' first innings of 622-7 declared by 322 and forced to follow-on.
India only need a draw to win the four-match series.
Play got underway on Sunday after a rain delay of almost four hours at the Sydney Cricket Ground but India took 80 minutes to take the last four wickets at a cost of 64 runs.
(Reporting by Nick Mulvenney, editing by Peter Rutherford)