Australia drawn in Argentina's group at Copa America

CARTAGENA, Colombia: Australia were drawn in Argentina's group for the 2020 Copa America on Tuesday while Asian champions Qatar will face Colombia and holders Brazil.

The 12-team tournament, which runs from June 12 to July 12, includes all 10 teams from South America plus invited guests Australia and Qatar, who were the final sides to be placed in groups. It will be co-hosted by Colombia and Argentina.

2022 World Cup hosts Qatar will also face Venezuela, Ecuador and Peru in the Colombia-based Group B.

Australia, who will make their debut in the tournament, will also take on Paraguay, Uruguay, Bolivia and Chile in Group A.

Four teams from each group will qualify for the quarter-finals. The opening match will be played between Argentina and Chile at the Monumental stadium in Buenos Aires and the final will take place in Colombia.

This will be the fourth Copa America in six years but is slated to be the last one until 2024 as organisers move to a regular quadrennial format.

Argentina have not won the tournament since 1993 while Colombia have lifted the trophy only once - when they hosted it in 2001.

Brazil are the current holders after beating Peru in July to win the tournament for the ninth time.

(Reporting by Andrew Downie; Editing by Peter Rutherford)