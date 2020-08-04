Australia expansion club Macarthur sign ex-Blackburn striker Derbyshire

A-League expansion club Macarthur FC have added former English Premier League striker Matt Derbyshire to their squad for their inaugural campaign, which kicks off later this year.

SYDNEY: A-League expansion club Macarthur FC have added former English Premier League striker Matt Derbyshire to their squad for their inaugural campaign, which kicks off later this year.

England under-21 international Derbyshire, who played in the English top flight with Blackburn Rovers and Birmingham City, has signed a two-year deal with the southwestern Sydney club.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"I have never played in Australia before, and am not only looking forward to the challenge of a top-quality league, but also playing my part in building a new club that the region will be proud of," Derbyshire, 34, told the club's website.

Derbyshire, who most recently played in the Cypriot top flight for Omonia Nicosia, is coach Ante Milicic's fifth signing for the new club.

He joins former Australia internationals Mark Milligan, Tommy Oar and Adam Federici as well as under-23 international Denis Genreau at Campbelltown Stadium.

"Matt is a very strong player who competes on every challenge," Milicic said.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"Technically sound and good mover on his feet. He is quality finisher and am looking forward to seeing him in the A-League."

With the interrupted 2019-2020 A-League season yet to be completed, Macarthur will have to wait until December to commence their maiden campaign.

(Reporting by Nick Mulvenney, editing by Peter Rutherford)