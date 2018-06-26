Australia make two changes up front for crunch Peru tie

SOCHI, Russia: Australia have brought in striker Tomi Juric for Tuesday's must-win Group C encounter with Peru.

With only two goals in two games so far, the Socceroos have Juric in place of Andrew Nabbout up front in a bid to score goals and avoid an early exit.

Australia must win and Denmark must lose to France in the other Group C game for the Aussies to have any chance of progressing to the knock-out stage. Peru, who lost their two opening games, are already out.

The Peruvians made two changes from the team that started their last match, a 1-0 loss to France. Anderson Santamaria and Renato Tapia both start for the South Americans.

(Reporting by Andrew Downie; Editing by Hugh Lawson)