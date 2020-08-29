Australia midfielder Mooy to join Shanghai SIPG from Brighton

Australia midfielder Aaron Mooy is joining Chinese Super League club Shanghai SIPG from Brighton & Hove Albion for an undisclosed fee, the Premier League club said on Friday.

The 29-year-old made 32 appearances for the southcoast team last season after signing a 3-1/2-year deal in January, having initially joined on loan from Huddersfield Town.

"It’s a good move for all parties. We have a number of really good players in that position and therefore Aaron goes with our blessing," coach Graham Potter told the club website https://www.brightonandhovealbion.com/news/1788556/mooy-makes-china-move.

The move is subject to international clearance.

Source: Reuters

