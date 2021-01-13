Australia mourns death of former coach Arok

MELBOURNE: Australian soccer on Wednesday paid tribute to former coach Frank Arok, who died in Serbia at the age of 88 due to illness.

Born in the former Yugoslavia, Arok coached the Socceroos 89 times from 1983-1990 and guided them to the quarter-finals of the 1988 Seoul Olympics.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Arok also oversaw one of Australia's most famous wins, a 4-1 defeat of then-world champions Argentina at the newly opened Sydney Football Stadium during the Bicentennial Gold Cup tournament in 1988.

"RIP Frank Arok, a giant in Australian football history, universally respected for his devotion, knowledge & vision," former Australia midfielder Craig Foster tweeted.

(Reporting by Ian Ransom; Editing by Peter Rutherford)