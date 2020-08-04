Australia postpones West Indies T20 matches

Cricket Australia (CA) said on Tuesday it had agreed with the West Indies Cricket Board to postpone the Twenty20 series against the Caribbeans scheduled in October.

FILE PHOTO: South Africa v Australia - Third T20
FILE PHOTO: Cricket - South Africa v Australia - Third T20 - Newlands Cricket Ground, Cape Town, South Africa - February 26, 2020 Australia's Adam Zampa celebrates with Steve Smith and teammates after taking the catch to dismiss South Africa's Faf du Plessis REUTERS/Mike Hutchings

Australia were to play West Indies in three matches in Queensland from Oct. 6-9 but the nations' cricket boards decided to put them off in the wake of the ICC's decision to postpone the T20 World Cup, CA said in a statement.

(Reporting by Ian Ransom; Editing by Himani Sarkar)

Source: Reuters

