Australia resist starting Cahill or Arzani

related media assets (image or videos) available. Click to see the gallery.

2 related media assets (image or videos) available. Click to see the gallery.

Australia coach Bert van Marwijk stuck with Andrew Nabbout up front for the World Cup Group C clash against Denmark on Thursday, resisting calls to bring in veteran Tim Cahill or youngster Daniel Arzani.

SAMARA, Russia: Australia coach Bert van Marwijk stuck with Andrew Nabbout up front for the World Cup Group C clash against Denmark on Thursday, resisting calls to bring in veteran Tim Cahill or youngster Daniel Arzani.

Van Marwijk named the same side who lost 2-1 to France in their opening match.

Advertisement

For Denmark, Lasse Schone replaced the injured William Kvist in midfield as coach Age Hareide named an otherwise unchanged side from the one that beat Peru 1-0.

Playmaker Christian Eriksen starts behind striker Nicolai Jorgensen for the Danes.

(Reporting by Jack Tarrant, editing by Ed Osmond)