Australia romp to victory over Uruguay to go top of Pool D
OITA, Japan: Australia ran in seven tries as they romped to a 45-10 bonus point victory over Uruguay in Rugby World Cup Pool D on Saturday despite their problems with high tackles resurfacing at Oita Stadium.
Forwards Adam Coleman and Lukhan Salakaia-Loto both served 10 minutes in the sin-bin in a forgettable first half for the twice world champions but the win they needed to move to the top of the pool never looked in doubt.
Teenager Jordan Petaia scored a try on his test debut, centre Tevita Kuridrani and winger Dane Haylett-Petty both crossed twice with prop James Slipper and scrumhalf Will Genia also grabbing five-pointers.
Uruguay, who upset Fiji earlier in the tournament, scored a late consolation try through number eight Manuel Diana and will take heart from not conceding as many points as they did in the 2015 World Cup, when they lost 65-3 to the Wallabies.
(Reporting by Nick Mulvenney in Tokyo, editing by Amlan Chakraborty)