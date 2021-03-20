Australia's 'Big Blue' washed out by Sydney rain

SYDNEY: The latest edition of the "Big Blue" rivalry between Australia's most successful clubs fell victim to the weather on Saturday when Sydney FC's home match against Melbourne Victory was postponed because of torrential rain.

Australia's east coast was battered by heavy rainstorms on Saturday, triggering flash flooding across New South Wales and wreaking havoc in parts of Sydney.

Sydney FC chief executive Danny Townsend said the deluge had waterlogged the pitch at Kogarah Oval, where the A-League champions are playing their home matches while Sydney Football Stadium is rebuilt.

"Any game played on the pitch in its current condition would not be satisfactory (and) there is also the issue of player safety to consider," he said in a statement.

The game was scheduled as part of a double header with a W-League women's match between the two clubs. A win would have assured Sydney FC of finishing top of the table and earned the club the Premiers' Plate for the first time in a decade.

Despite the rain, one A-League match was completed in the Sydney area on Saturday with Macarthur FC coming from behind to beat Western United 2-1 in a clash between the league's newest clubs at Campbelltown Stadium.

The win sent Macarthur FC, who are playing their inaugural season, into third place in the league behind pacesetters Central Coast Mariners and Western Sydney Wanderers.

Sydney FC dropped to sixth, while four-times champions Victory remain rooted to the bottom of the table with just seven points from 11 matches.

(Reporting by Nick Mulvenney, Editing by Hugh Lawson)