Australia's Cate Campbell claims 50m freestyle gold

GOLD COAST, Australia: Australia's Cate Campbell claimed her second gold medal of the Gold Coast Commonwealth Games when she won the women's 50 metres freestyle title on Saturday.

The 25-year-old clocked 23.78 seconds, just outside the world record of 23.67 set by Sweden's Sarah Sjostrom at last year's world championships in Budapest.

Campbell also anchored the host nation's 4x100m freestyle relay team to a world record on the opening day of competition on Thursday.

Her younger sister Bronte and Canada's 200m freestyle champion Taylor Ruck deadheated for second in 24.26.

