Australia's Finch cleared to bat on pivotal fourth day

PERTH: Australia opener Aaron Finch has been cleared of a serious finger injury and is set to resume his innings on a pivotal day four on Monday as the hosts look to set India a formidable target in the second test.

There were fears Finch's series might be over after he received a nasty blow on his right glove from a searing short ball from Mohammed Shami on the stroke of tea on day three.

Finch, who retired hurt on 25, went to hospital for X-Rays amid concern that he had suffered a fracture to his right index finger.

Scans confirmed there was no fracture and he batted in the Perth Stadium nets before play resumed on the fourth day.

Australia, 1-0 down in the four-match series, were 132 for four in their second innings overnight with a lead of 175 runs.

(Reporting by Tristan Lavalette; editing by Nick Mulvenney)

