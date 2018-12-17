Australia's Finch cleared to bat on pivotal fourth day

Sport

Australia's Finch cleared to bat on pivotal fourth day

Australia opener Aaron Finch has been cleared of a serious finger injury and is set to resume his innings on a pivotal day four on Monday as the hosts look to set India a formidable target in the second test.

Australia&apos;s Finch looks at his injured finger at Perth Stadium in Perth
FILE PHOTO: Australia's Aaron Finch looks at his injured finger before retiring hurt, on day three of the second test match between Australia and India, at Perth Stadium in Perth, Australia, December 16, 2018. AAP/Dave Hunt/via REUTERS

Bookmark

PERTH: Australia opener Aaron Finch has been cleared of a serious finger injury and is set to resume his innings on a pivotal day four on Monday as the hosts look to set India a formidable target in the second test.

There were fears Finch's series might be over after he received a nasty blow on his right glove from a searing short ball from Mohammed Shami on the stroke of tea on day three.

Finch, who retired hurt on 25, went to hospital for X-Rays amid concern that he had suffered a fracture to his right index finger.

Scans confirmed there was no fracture and he batted in the Perth Stadium nets before play resumed on the fourth day.

Australia, 1-0 down in the four-match series, were 132 for four in their second innings overnight with a lead of 175 runs.

(Reporting by Tristan Lavalette; editing by Nick Mulvenney)

Source: Reuters

Tagged Topics

Bookmark