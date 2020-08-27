Australia's Finch says test career probably finished

Australia's Finch says test career probably finished

Australia's Aaron Finch says he has little chance of returning to the test arena due to the emergence of a crop of talented youngsters and with three limited-overs World Cups over the next three years leaving him little time to stake a claim.

FILE PHOTO: ICC Cricket World Cup Semi Final - Australia v England
FILE PHOTO: Cricket - ICC Cricket World Cup Semi Final - Australia v England - Edgbaston, Birmingham, Britain - July 11, 2019 Australia's Aaron Finch before the match Action Images via Reuters/Andrew Boyers

Finch, Australia's limited-overs skipper, made his test debut in 2018 against Pakistan in Dubai as fellow opener David Warner served a one-year suspension for his role in the Cape Town ball-tampering scandal.

The hard-hitting batsman played the last of his five tests in the Boxing Day contest against India that year before being dropped and has since played only five first-class matches.

"In terms of red-ball cricket, I don't think it's realistic to play test cricket again," Finch was quoted as saying by Cricket Australia's website https://www.cricket.com.au/news/aaron-finch-test-cricket-world-cup-captain-retirement-england-record-odi-t20s/2020-08-27.

"Just based on two things: the amount of opportunity to play four-day cricket and force a claim, I think, is going to be really limited; and also the young batters coming through, there are some seriously good players in Australia, especially top-order batters.

"The talent depth is really, really strong at the moment so I don't think that's an opportunity to be honest," said the 33-year-old.

Finch has already flagged the 2023 ODI World Cup in India as his career swan song but will need to focus on back-to-back Twenty20 World Cups in the next two years before that.

Finch is in England leading a 21-man touring party for next month's limited overs series which includes three Twenty20 Internationals and three one-dayers.

"It's always a place I've loved batting, right from when I first came over as a club player up in York," said the former Surrey and Yorkshire player.

"I think having played over here for six county seasons in T20 and a bit of four-day cricket helps."

(Reporting by Amlan Chakraborty in New Delhi; Editing by Peter Rutherford)

Source: Reuters

