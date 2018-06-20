Australia's five-time British Open champion Thomson dies

MELBOURNE: Five-time British Open champion Peter Thomson died at his home in Melbourne on Wednesday, Golf Australia said. He was 88.

Thomson, the first Australian to win the British Open and who claimed the title five times between 1954 and 1965, had been suffering from Parkinson's disease.

He is survived by his wife Mary, a son and three daughters, 11 grandchildren and four great-grand children.

