Australia's Hazlewood keen to keep the wood on Amla

REUTERS: Australia paceman Josh Hazlewood is keen to continue holding the upper hand over South Africa batsman Hashim Amla when the sides begin their four-test series in Durban on Thursday.

Hazlewood dismissed Amla five times when South Africa beat Australia away in a three-test series in November 2016, including a golden duck in the first test in Perth.

"I had some good success against him in Australia and hopefully with these conditions pretty similar to those, I can get on top of him early and put that pressure back on him," Hazlewood's told Cricket Australia website (cricket.com.au).

"It's a great feeling having the wood on a batsman and I think the batter feels that as well. Through the series they know that that bowler is always going to come straight on when they come out to bat and it's a bit of extra pressure, you just know you've got the wood on them."

The 34-year-old Amla, seventh in the world test batting rankings, will be playing in his 114th test.

He scored three 50s in January's three-test series against India but was dismissed cheaply in his other three innings.

Hazlewood, 27, took 21 wickets to help Australia regain the Ashes with a 4-0 home series win over England.

(Reporting by Mark Gleeson, editing by Ed Osmond)