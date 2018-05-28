Australia's Hazlewood ruled out of England ODIs with injury

Australia's fast bowling options have been further depleted after Josh Hazlewood was ruled out of next month's one-day international series in England due to back soreness.

Hazlewood joins fellow quicks Pat Cummins and Mitchell Starc in being out of action against their Ashes rivals, while all-rounder Mitchell Marsh also remains on the sidelines.

Uncapped Queensland seamer Michael Neser takes Hazlewood's place in the touring squad.

"Josh has been managing some low-level bone stress in his lumbar spine for a short period," Cricket Australia physiotherapist David Beakley said on Monday.

"He had a repeat scan and although it has not progressed to a fracture he is starting to experience some lower back pain.

"As such, we are taking a conservative approach and he will not travel to England for the one-day series."

Australia will play five one-dayers and a Twenty20 match against England from June 13-27.

