Australia's Leishman cruises to CIMB Classic win

KUALA LUMPUR: Australian Marc Leishman burned away from the field with a dominant front nine at TPC Kuala Lumpur before cruising home to a commanding five-stroke win at the CIMB Classic on Sunday.

Frustrated by a number of near-misses in a winless 2017-18, Leishman claimed his fourth PGA Tour victory in his first start of the new season at the US$7 million co-sanctioned tournament.

The bulky 34-year-old fired a seven-under 65 to finish with a 26-under total of 262, charging clear from a three-way tie for the lead overnight with a birdie blitz from the second hole.

Americans Chesson Hadley and Bronson Burgoon finished joint runnerup with Argentina's Emiliano Grillo on 21-under, while headliner Justin Thomas was tied for fifth a stroke further back after closing strongly with a 64.

(Reporting by Ian Ransom in Melbourne; Editing by Amlan Chakraborty)