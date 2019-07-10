Australia's Wade replaces injured Khawaja in World Cup squad

related media assets (image or videos) available. Click to see the gallery.

Australia have drafted in wicketkeeper-batsman Matthew Wade as replacement for injured Usman Khawaja ahead of Thursday's Cricket World Cup semi-final against England, the International Cricket Council (ICC) said on Wednesday.

Top-order batsman Khawaja retired with a hamstring injury in Saturday's defeat by South Africa and though he returned to bat later in the innings, he clearly looked in pain and was ruled out of the tournament.

"The ICC received the relevant paperwork this morning (July 10) from Cricket Australia to apply to replace Khawaja who has sustained a hamstring injury which has ruled him out of further participation in the event," the ICC said in a statement.

Australia coach Justin Langer said Peter Handscomb, who replaced the injured Shaun Marsh in the squad last week, could make his World Cup debut at Edgbaston on Thursday.

