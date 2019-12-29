Australia set New Zealand 488 runs to win Boxing Day test

Australia set New Zealand 488 runs to win Boxing Day test

Australia declared their second innings closed at 168 for five before lunch on day four of the Boxing Day test on Sunday, setting New Zealand a victory target of 488 runs.

FILE PHOTO: Cricket - Ashes test match - Australia v England - MCG, Melbourne, Australia
FILE PHOTO: Cricket - Ashes test match - Australia v England - MCG, Melbourne, Australia, December 30, 2017. A lone spectator sits in the stand during the fifth day of the fourth Ashes cricket test match. REUTERS/David Gray/File Photo/

Australia lead the three-match series 1-0 after winning the opener in Perth by 296 runs.

(Reporting by Ian Ransom; Editing by Daniel Wallis)

Source: Reuters

