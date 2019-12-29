Australia set New Zealand 488 runs to win Boxing Day test

Australia declared their second innings closed at 168 for five before lunch on day four of the Boxing Day test on Sunday, setting New Zealand a victory target of 488 runs.

Australia lead the three-match series 1-0 after winning the opener in Perth by 296 runs.

(Reporting by Ian Ransom; Editing by Daniel Wallis)