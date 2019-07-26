Australia squad for Ashes series against England

Australia have named the following 17-man squad for the five-test Ashes series against England, which begins at Edgbaston on Aug. 1.

Squad: Tim Paine (captain), Cameron Bancroft, Pat Cummins, Marcus Harris, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Mitchell Marsh, Michael Neser, James Pattinson, Peter Siddle, Steven Smith, Mitchell Starc, Matthew Wade, David Warner.

(Reporting by Hardik Vyas in Bengaluru; Editing by Toby Davis)