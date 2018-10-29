Australia squad for end-of-season tour in Europe

TOKYO: Australia coach Michael Cheika named the following squad on Monday for their tour of Europe where they will play tests against Wales, Italy and England:

Forwards - Jermaine Ainsley, Allan Alaalatoa, Rory Arnold, Adam Coleman, Jack Dempsey, Folau Faingaa, Ned Hanigan, Jed Holloway, Michael Hooper (captain), Sekope Kepu, Tolu Latu, Brandon Paenga-Amosa, David Pocock, Izack Rodda, Rob Simmons, Pete Samu, Scott Sio, Taniela Tupou

Backs - Adam Ashley-Cooper, Tom Banks, Kurtley Beale, Israel Folau, Bernard Foley, Will Genia, Jake Gordon*, Dane Haylett-Petty, Samu Kerevi, Marika Koroibete, Jack Maddocks, Sefa Naivalu, Jordan Petaia*, Nick Phipps, Matt Toomua

Development player - Rob Valetini*

* uncapped player

