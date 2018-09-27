Australia team to play South Africa

Australia coach Michael Cheika on Thursday named the following team to face South Africa in their Rugby Championship test at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium on Saturday:

15-Dane Haylett-Petty, 14-Israel Folau, 13-Reece Hodge, 12-Matt Toomua, 11-Marika Koroibete, 10-Kurtley Beale, 9-Will Genia, 8-David Pocock, 7-Michael Hooper (captain), 6-Ned Hanigan, 5-Izack Rodda, 4-Adam Coleman, 3-Taniela Tupou, 2-Tatafu Polota-Nau, 1-Scott Sio

Replacements: 16-Folau Faingaa, 17-Sekope Kepu, 18-Allan Alaalatoa, 19-Rory Arnold, 20-Rob Simmons, 21-Nick Phipps, 22-Bernard Foley, 23-Jack Maddocks

