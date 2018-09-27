Australia team to play South Africa
PORT ELIZABETH, South Africa: Australia coach Michael Cheika on Thursday named the following team to face South Africa in their Rugby Championship test at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium on Saturday:
15-Dane Haylett-Petty, 14-Israel Folau, 13-Reece Hodge, 12-Matt Toomua, 11-Marika Koroibete, 10-Kurtley Beale, 9-Will Genia, 8-David Pocock, 7-Michael Hooper (captain), 6-Ned Hanigan, 5-Izack Rodda, 4-Adam Coleman, 3-Taniela Tupou, 2-Tatafu Polota-Nau, 1-Scott Sio
Replacements: 16-Folau Faingaa, 17-Sekope Kepu, 18-Allan Alaalatoa, 19-Rory Arnold, 20-Rob Simmons, 21-Nick Phipps, 22-Bernard Foley, 23-Jack Maddocks
