Australia to manage return of Smith and Warner

Steve Smith and David Warner will not be rushed back into the Australia side as soon as their bans expire next month but coach Justin Langer thinks it would be "crazy" not to include them in the World Cup squad.

SYDNEY: Steve Smith and David Warner will not be rushed back into the Australia side as soon as their bans expire next month but coach Justin Langer thinks it would be "crazy" not to include them in the World Cup squad.

The former test captain and vice-captain, Australia's best two batsmen, will become eligible for state and international cricket on March 29 after serving one-year bans for their part in the Newlands ball-tampering scandal.

Advertisement

The prospective return of both has been complicated by elbow injuries with Smith's more serious problem requiring major surgery and likely to sideline him right up to the expiration of his ban.

Coach Langer, who will prepare sides for both the World Cup defence and Ashes tour over the next few months, said the timing of their international returns would depend both on the injuries and also on how much cricket they were able to play.

"They're going to need to get some cricket before coming back into the squad. It's all part of the management. We'll have to wait and see," he said.

"We know it's been a tough time for them, it's been a tough time for Australian cricket, but we know the ... integration has been going for the last nine or ten months ... it's getting closer, isn't it? And that'll be a continued process.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"It's about how much cricket they get to play between now and then. They'll find opportunities. We'll find opportunities.

"We're talking about two great players, we're not talking about two really good players," he added. "Two great players who on paper we'd be crazy not to have them in the team."

With both retained by their franchises for this year's Indian Premier League beginning on March 23 and Australia playing an ODI series against Pakistan in March-April, there will be plenty of opportunities for them to show their form and fitness.

Australia must select their squad for the World Cup on April 23 and the Cricinfo website reported that Smith might even be left out to allow him to play longer-form cricket and ensure he is good to go for the Ashes.

The Australian newspaper said the pair were unlikely to be involved in the series against Pakistan in the United Arab Emirates but would play in the IPL as preparation for the World Cup.

(Reporting by Nick Mulvenney in Sydney; Editing by Amlan Chakraborty)