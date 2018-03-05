Australia wrap up 118-run win over South Africa

Australia needed just 22 balls and 20 minutes of play on the fifth day at Kingsmead to secure a 118-run triumph over South Africa in the opener of their four-match series on Monday.

The visitors required a single wicket to secure success after South Africa resumed on 293 for nine, chasing an improbable victory target of 417.

Five runs were added by the home side before Quinton de Kock was hit on the back pad and trapped leg before wicket by Josh Hazlewood as he tried to launch the ball over the boundary.

Mitchell Starc had a chance to complete a hat-trick with the first ball of the day after being denied the opportunity by bad light on Sunday but bowled down the leg side to De Kock, who was eventually out for 83 after adding two to his overnight tally.

