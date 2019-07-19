Australian GP to stay in Melbourne until 2025

Melbourne's Albert Park circuit will continue to host the Australian Grand Prix until at least the end of 2025, Formula One said on Thursday.

LONDON: Melbourne's Albert Park circuit will continue to host the Australian Grand Prix until at least the end of 2025, Formula One said on Thursday.

It said a two-year contract extension with the Australian Grand Prix Corporation was signed in London.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"Today’s announcement follows on from last week’s, relating to the British Grand Prix and is proof that more and more promoters are sharing our long-term vision for the future of Formula One," said chairman Chase Carey in a statement.

Silverstone last week signed a five-year deal keeping the British Grand Prix on the calendar until at least the end of 2024.

Next year's season-opening race in Melbourne will be on March 15, with Formula One celebrating its 70th anniversary. The rest of the calendar has yet to be published.

(Reporting by Alan Baldwin, editing by Ed Osmond)

Advertisement