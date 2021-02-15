Tennis: American Pegula continues dream run at Australian Open
MELBOURNE: American Jessica Pegula continued her dream run at the Australian Open on Monday (Feb 15) by claiming a 6-4, 3-6, 6-3 win over fifth seed Elina Svitolina to reach the quarter-finals.
Pegula struggled badly in the second set at a sunbathed Rod Laver Arena, but regrouped in the decider, breaking former Wimbledon and US Open semi-finalist Svitolina in the fourth game before locking down her first win over a top-10 opponent.
Matching Svitolina's power off the baseline, Pegula rushed the net to knock her opponent off her stride and sealed the win on the first match point when the Ukrainian netted a return.
Pegula will play the winner of the match between Donna Vekic and Jennifer Brady for a place in the semi-finals.