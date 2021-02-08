Australian Open day one

Highlights of day one of the Australian Open tennis championships at Melbourne Park on Monday. Times local (GMT +11):

11.09 PLAY GETS UNDERWAY AT 109TH AUSTRALIAN OPEN

Play got underway on time under leaden skies at Melbourne Park with the temperature hovering around the 17 degrees Celsius mark.

There was one locally acquired case of COVID-19 reported in the state of Victoria on Monday, a worker at a quarantine hotel not associated with the tennis.

The championships were delayed by three weeks to allow all players arriving from abroad to quarantine for two weeks.

U.S. Open champion Naomi Osaka played Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova in the opening match on the main showcourt, Rod Laver Arena.

