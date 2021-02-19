Tennis: Medvedev marches into Australian Open final

MELBOURNE: Russia's Daniil Medvedev lived up to Novak Djokovic's praise as the "man to beat" at the Australian Open as he booked his first Melbourne Park final with a 6-4, 6-2, 7-5 win over Stefanos Tsitsipas on Friday (Feb 19).

The rangy Medvedev wrapped the Greek fifth seed in a blanket of pressure under the lights of the Rod Laver Arena, capturing his 20th successive victory to have a shot at ending Djokovic's dynasty in Sunday's decider.

Fourth seed Medvedev served like a machine until broken in the third set, which brought Greek fans in the terraces back to life as Tsitsipas roared back to a 5-4 lead.

But the Russian silenced the crowd with the decisive break in the 11th game, then sealed the match when he rushed forward on match point to whack a booming forehand into the corner.

PRESSURE ON DJOKOVIC

Medvedev insisted the pressure was all on Djokovic in the final. The Russian, now into his second Grand Slam decider, said the world number one has "more things to lose" on Sunday.

Djokovic, with 17 major titles, has won all eight of his Australian Open finals, and is looking to close the gap on the record of 20 Slam trophies jointly held by Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal.

"I like that I don't have a lot of pressure because he never lost in eight times that he was here in the final," said the 25-year-old world number four.

"So it's him who has all the pressure, getting to Roger and Rafa in the Grand Slams (list).

"So I just hope that I'm going to get out there, show my best tennis. As we see, I can beat some big names if I play good.

"For sure he has more experience, but more things to lose."

Medvedev has now beaten 12 top-10 players and lifted three trophies during his 20-match winning run.

He said the lessons learned in his debut Slam final, when he came from two sets down to give Nadal a huge scare at the 2019 US Open, would help him on Sunday.

"It's experience, it was my first Grand Slam final against one of the greatest. On Sunday I'm going to come against one of the other greatest," he said.

"I played against Rafa in this crazy US Open match. It's an experience that maybe, if we're going to have some crazy match, can turn some things for me and not against me."