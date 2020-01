REUTERS: Order of play on the main showcourt on the 13th day of the Australian Open on Saturday (prefix number denotes seeding):

ROD LAVER ARENA

Women's singles final (not before 0830 GMT)

14-Sofia Kenin (U.S.) v Garbine Muguruza (Spain)

Mixed doubles final

Bethanie Mattek-Sands (U.S.)/Jamie Murray (Britain) v 5-Barbora Krejcikova (Czech Republic)/Nikola Mektic (Croatia)

(Compiled by Hardik Vyas in Bengaluru; Editing by Jon Boyle)