Australian Open to continue without crowds: Organisers

Tennis - Australian Open - Melbourne Park, Melbourne, Australia, Feb 12, 2021 General view of Spain's Garbine Muguruza in action during her third round match against Kazakhstan's Zarina Diyas. (Photo: REUTERS/Asanka Brendon Ratnayake)
MELBOURNE: The Australian Open tennis tournament will proceed without crowds over the next five days, organisers said, after the state of Victoria was placed under a snap lockdown from Friday to contain a fresh outbreak of COVID-19.

"Australian Open sessions today and tonight will continue as planned with COVID-19 safe protocols in place," organisers said in a statement.

"We are notifying ticket holders, players and staff that there will be no fans onsite at the AO for five days, commencing from Saturday Feb 13."

