Tennis: Zverev reaches last eight with easy win over Lajovic

MELBOURNE: German sixth seed Alexander Zverev used his powerful serve to good effect to overcome 23rd seed Dusan Lajovic of Serbia 6-4, 7-6(7-5), 6-3 on Sunday (Feb 14) and reach the Australian Open quarter-finals.

Zverev needed five sets to beat Lajovic in each of their two previous meetings at the French Open, but the 23-year-old was in a more ruthless mood on Margaret Court Arena and sealed victory with his 15th ace.

It was his 50th Grand Slam win.

"I'm happy with the three-sets win, especially in the beginning it could have gone both ways," Zverev said.

"He was playing amazing tennis, I thought."

The German got 72 per cent of his first serves in and racked up 44 winners to dominate the 30-year-old Lajovic throughout the match.

Zverev will meet either world number one Novak Djokovic or Canadian 14th seed Milos Raonic for a place in the semi-finals.

Last year's US Open runner-up is into the Australian quarter-finals for the second straight year as he targets his maiden Grand Slam title.

